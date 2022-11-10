Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death

Christopher Dixon, 25, died at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the 1300 block of Brown Street just east of the city, according to the Hall County sheriff’s office. By Tuesday afternoon, investigators believed they had cornered two suspects inside an apartment at the nearby Harrison Square complex and called in a SWAT team to help them negotiate.

But the operation yielded no arrests when the apartment was discovered empty. Investigators with the Hall agency then tracked the suspects to Atlanta, where they turned themselves in late Wednesday night, a spokesperson said.