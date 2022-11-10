Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death

Two teenage brothers are facing murder charges as adults in a Tuesday morning shooting near Gainesville, authorities announced Thursday.
Christopher Dixon, 25, died at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the 1300 block of Brown Street just east of the city, according to the Hall County sheriff’s office. By Tuesday afternoon, investigators believed they had cornered two suspects inside an apartment at the nearby Harrison Square complex and called in a SWAT team to help them negotiate.
But the operation yielded no arrests when the apartment was discovered empty. Investigators with the Hall agency then tracked the suspects to Atlanta, where they turned themselves in late Wednesday night, a spokesperson said.
Gainesville brothers Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn’sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
The motive in the killing remains under investigation. It was not clear if Dixon knew the teen suspects.
Both Pattons are being held without bond. The 17-year-old is in custody at the Hall County Jail, and his younger brother is being housed at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.
