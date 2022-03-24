Teen wounded by stray bullet fired into SW Atlanta apartment

The shooting in the 3200 block of Stone Road occurred shortly before 5:20 p.m. Police say the teen was not involved in a fight outside her apartment that escalated to gunfire.

“Early indications are there was an altercation in the parking lot and one of the rounds ended up in the apartment, striking the 16-year-old,” said Maj. Anthony Jackson, Atlanta’s Zone 4 commander. “We believe that she was an innocent bystander.”