Teen wounded by stray bullet fired into SW Atlanta apartment

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday after shots fired from a parking lot outside her apartment went through the walls and struck her.
The shooting in the 3200 block of Stone Road occurred shortly before 5:20 p.m. Police say the teen was not involved in a fight outside her apartment that escalated to gunfire.
“Early indications are there was an altercation in the parking lot and one of the rounds ended up in the apartment, striking the 16-year-old,” said Maj. Anthony Jackson, Atlanta’s Zone 4 commander. “We believe that she was an innocent bystander.”
The teen, whose name was not released, had to be taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she underwent surgery, Jackson said. She remained stable, according to a department spokesperson. No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.
Jackson indicated detectives were investigating to identify the suspects and the types of vehicles they were driving.
“We just ask that people learn how to resolve their issues without resorting to gun violence,” he said.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to reach out to the aggravated assault unit by calling 404-546-4213. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
