Teen wanted in fatal shooting at Paulding mobile home turns himself in

A teenager turned himself in Wednesday after being on the run in connection with a fatal shooting last month at a Paulding County mobile home community, the sheriff’s office said.

Devon Michael Gandy, 19, was considered “armed and dangerous” while at large but is now in the Paulding jail without bond. He is facing a charge of murder in the death of Katherine Maline Castillo-Martinez, 18, on June 24, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release.

On the day of the shooting, several people were at a mobile home at the Nebo Ridge Estates community in Hiram when a dispute occurred, according to Henson. It was shortly after 9 a.m. when several 911 callers reported gunshots being fired at the home on Barbee Path.

When deputies arrived at the community, Henson said Castillo-Martinez was found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was treated at the scene by emergency personnel but later died at a hospital.

Officials have not said if Gandy fired the shot that killed Castillo-Martinez. Henson said additional charges are likely in the case as the investigation progresses.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have information on the case to contact the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 770-443-3047.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.