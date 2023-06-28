X

‘Dangerous’ man at large, others sought in teen’s death at Paulding home

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Multiple people were at a Paulding County mobile home when gunfire erupted Saturday morning, killing a woman, the sheriff’s office said.

Warrants charging one man have been obtained, but officials said they are still working to identify others allegedly involved in the incident at the Nebo Ridge Estates community in Hiram.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Devon Michael Gandy of Dallas is considered “armed and dangerous” and is facing charges of murder in the death of Katherine Maline Castillo-Martinez, 18. Authorities added that Gandy, who has an identical twin brother who was not involved in the incident, remains at large and should not be confronted. Anyone who comes into contact with Gandy should contact law enforcement.

Officials have not said if Gandy fired the shot that killed Castillo-Martinez, but confirmed a dispute occurred between multiple people at the mobile home located on Barbee Path on Saturday morning.

It was shortly after 9 a.m. that several 911 callers reported gunshots being fired at the location. Eventually, another call indicated that someone had been shot inside a mobile home, the sheriff’s office added.

When deputies arrived at the community, officials said Castillo-Martinez was found inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was treated at the scene by emergency personnel but later died at a hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Service and deputies with the Paulding sheriff’s office continue searching for Gandy. Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 770-443-3047.

Officials also confirmed that additional suspects and charges are likely in the case.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Child's body found decaying in closet of abandoned DeKalb apartment
