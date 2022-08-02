Teen suspected in Marietta killing arrested by U.S. marshals in East Point

“Our investigators stayed on with the case and were able to come up with a location within the past 24 hours,” McPhilamy said Tuesday afternoon. “They worked with the U.S. Marshals (Service) in order to capture the suspect and make the arrest.”

Bannister faces charges from the original warrants, which include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remained jailed without bond in Cobb County on Tuesday evening, online booking records show.

According to the charging affidavits, Bannister shot Bailey in the chest after the two fought and then fled the scene in the victim’s 2015 Chrysler 200. Investigators noted in the warrant that an unknown woman was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Police said three people were connected to the shooting early in the investigation. They arrested 30-year-old Sherman Johnson, Bannister’s alleged accomplice, days after the shooting. He was charged with tampering with evidence. Johnson has since been released on bond.

Investigators did not release the name of the third suspect.