Teen girl shot during party at NW Atlanta apartments, police say

A girl was shot early Sunday morning after gunfire erupted during a party at a northwest Atlanta apartment, police said.
Police were called to The Point at Westside in the 300 block of Northside Drive around 3 a.m. after a person shot call. At the scene, a teenage girl was found shot in the hand and ear, police said. She was stable when taken to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and multiple teenagers were at a short-term rental for a party, police said. At some point, a man discharged a gun, striking the victim, police said.
Authorities did not say how many rounds went off or if the suspected gunman had been arrested. No suspect description was provided.
In Douglas County, a 15-year-old was fatally shot at a short-term rental property around midnight on Friday, Douglasville police said. Authorities found a large number of people and several vehicles at the location. No suspect has been identified in the case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author