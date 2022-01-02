Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Teen girl shot during party at NW Atlanta apartments, police say

A teen was shot at a northwest Atlanta party early Sunday morning.
caption arrowCaption
A teen was shot at a northwest Atlanta party early Sunday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A girl was shot early Sunday morning after gunfire erupted during a party at a northwest Atlanta apartment, police said.

Police were called to The Point at Westside in the 300 block of Northside Drive around 3 a.m. after a person shot call. At the scene, a teenage girl was found shot in the hand and ear, police said. She was stable when taken to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and multiple teenagers were at a short-term rental for a party, police said. At some point, a man discharged a gun, striking the victim, police said.

Authorities did not say how many rounds went off or if the suspected gunman had been arrested. No suspect description was provided.

Explore15-year-old fatally shot in Douglasville, police say

In Douglas County, a 15-year-old was fatally shot at a short-term rental property around midnight on Friday, Douglasville police said. Authorities found a large number of people and several vehicles at the location. No suspect has been identified in the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia high school band director accused of inappropriate relationship
More gunfire at Atlantic Station results in property damage, but no injuries
Woman charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after fatal Downtown Connector crash
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top