Teen girl shot during party at NW Atlanta apartments, police say

Police were called to The Point at Westside in the 300 block of Northside Drive around 3 a.m. after a person shot call. At the scene, a teenage girl was found shot in the hand and ear, police said. She was stable when taken to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and multiple teenagers were at a short-term rental for a party, police said. At some point, a man discharged a gun, striking the victim, police said.