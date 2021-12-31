15-year-old fatally shot in Douglasville, police say

The Douglasville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.
Douglasville Police said in a Facebook post that officers arrived to Deering Court at 12:34 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a shooting. The officers found the teenager dead at the scene.
Police said the location of the incident was an Airbnb rental. The officers also found a large number of people and vehicles at the scene upon their arrival.
The police did not disclose anymore details as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Police are asking anyone who attended the gathering or who might have information about it to call Detective Futch at 678-293-1633 or to email futcha@douglasvillega.gov.
