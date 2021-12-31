Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

15-year-old fatally shot in Douglasville, police say

The Douglasville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead on New Year’s Eve. (File)
caption arrowCaption
The Douglasville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead on New Year’s Eve. (File)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The Douglasville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

Douglasville Police said in a Facebook post that officers arrived to Deering Court at 12:34 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a shooting. The officers found the teenager dead at the scene.

Police said the location of the incident was an Airbnb rental. The officers also found a large number of people and vehicles at the scene upon their arrival.

The police did not disclose anymore details as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Police are asking anyone who attended the gathering or who might have information about it to call Detective Futch at 678-293-1633 or to email futcha@douglasvillega.gov.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Smyrna bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle in Cobb County, police say
1h ago
Youth suicides spike in Georgia in 2021
4h ago
Omicron presents bad ‘math equation’ for Atlanta hospitals, leaders say
16h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top