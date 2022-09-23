Teen detained on active warrants after being shot multiple times in NW Atlanta

Atlanta police detained a teenage shooting victim Friday morning after discovering he had active warrants for his arrest.
The teen, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a fire station for help after being shot shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Lanier Street, according to Atlanta police. His aunt flagged down officers responding to the shooting scene and redirected them to the fire station, where firefighters were performing first aid.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the boy took five bullets, mostly to his legs. He was also grazed in his stomach. According to a police spokesperson, investigators believe he was shot by a man who accused the teen of robbing his home.
“During the investigation it was revealed the victim had an outstanding warrant out of Atlanta for robbery and an additional warrant out of jurisdiction,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
After being treated by firefighters, the boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was being detained Friday. He was expected to be booked into a regional youth detention center upon his release, police said.
It was not clear if the shooter would face charges.
