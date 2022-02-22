Teen charged with murder in Spalding County shooting

Children ran for cover Sunday afternoon as a fatal shooting unfolded in the parking lot of a Spalding County apartment complex, officials said.
Brandon Hawkins, 19, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of 25-year-old Charlotin Presley, the Spalding sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
Deputies were called to the scene in the 600 block of Northside Drive about 1:15 p.m. Authorities said it started with a verbal argument between Hawkins, Presley and others who were standing in the parking lot of the Northside Hills Apartments. Eventually, Hawkins got into his vehicle, drove a short distance, got back out and pointed his gun toward the group, the sheriff’s office said.
Multiple shots were exchanged and Presley was struck at least once on his side, officials added. He was taken to a hospital and later died. Investigators recovered more than 40 shell casings and three guns at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Children were playing nearby during the shooting.
“Some of them ran, some took cover, and some just continued to play like nothing was going on. With the number of rounds that were exchanged, it’s nothing short of a miracle that none of them were hit,” authorities wrote in a news release.
After the shooting, Hawkins got back into his car and drove off, according to officials. He was later arrested near the scene.
Additional charges and arrests may follow as the investigation continues, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Eraste Trahan at 770-467-8282 using the extension 31580.
