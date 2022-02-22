Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Teen charged with murder in Spalding County shooting

Brandon Hawkins was charged with murder in a Sunday shooting in Spalding County. (Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Brandon Hawkins was charged with murder in a Sunday shooting in Spalding County. (Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Children ran for cover Sunday afternoon as a fatal shooting unfolded in the parking lot of a Spalding County apartment complex, officials said.

Brandon Hawkins, 19, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of 25-year-old Charlotin Presley, the Spalding sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 600 block of Northside Drive about 1:15 p.m. Authorities said it started with a verbal argument between Hawkins, Presley and others who were standing in the parking lot of the Northside Hills Apartments. Eventually, Hawkins got into his vehicle, drove a short distance, got back out and pointed his gun toward the group, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple shots were exchanged and Presley was struck at least once on his side, officials added. He was taken to a hospital and later died. Investigators recovered more than 40 shell casings and three guns at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Children were playing nearby during the shooting.

“Some of them ran, some took cover, and some just continued to play like nothing was going on. With the number of rounds that were exchanged, it’s nothing short of a miracle that none of them were hit,” authorities wrote in a news release.

After the shooting, Hawkins got back into his car and drove off, according to officials. He was later arrested near the scene.

Additional charges and arrests may follow as the investigation continues, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Eraste Trahan at 770-467-8282 using the extension 31580.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police release new sketch of unidentified teen found dead in East Point
2h ago
‘A step closer to justice’: Reaction to verdicts in Arbery case floods social media
2h ago
Rainbow crosswalks in Midtown cleaned up after street racing damage
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top