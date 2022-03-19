Teen charged with child porn after AirDropping video in school lunchroom

A 17-year-old Griffin High School student has been charged with production and distribution of child pornography after allegedly sending an explicit video of another student in a school lunchroom, Griffin police told Channel 2 Action News.
It is unknown if the video was sent to multiple devices or a single device.
The subject of the video was a 15-year-old student and was made by a 17-year-old classmate. The gender of the students has not been confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The school’s resource officer was notified by administrators that an explicit video had been AirDropped in the lunchroom, reports Channel 2. AirDrop is an Apple feature that allows users to send photos or videos to other iPhone or iMac devices.
The student is currently held at the Spalding County Jail. The phone with the original recording was turned over to police, reports Channel 2.
The identities of the students are not being released due to the nature of the case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
