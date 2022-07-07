Teen carjacks Lexus from Sandy Springs man, crashes during chase, police say

The victim called to report that he had been carjacked at gunpoint at his home on Hunters Branch Drive just before 2 a.m., Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said. Police disseminated the stolen car’s information and it was detected by a Flock license plate reader as it crossed the Chattahoochee River on Johnson Ferry Road leaving Sandy Springs.

The Lexus returned to the Sandy Springs city limits “just minutes later,” McGinnis said, at which point officers began pursuing it. The suspect fled, leaving Sandy Springs again and traveling far enough to merge onto I-75 South, where he crashed without interference from police chasing him, according to McGinnis.