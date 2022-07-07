Teen carjacks Lexus from Sandy Springs man, crashes during chase, police say

A teenager was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole a Lexus at gunpoint from a Sandy Springs man, then crashed the car during a chase that ended on I-75.
The victim called to report that he had been carjacked at gunpoint at his home on Hunters Branch Drive just before 2 a.m., Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said. Police disseminated the stolen car’s information and it was detected by a Flock license plate reader as it crossed the Chattahoochee River on Johnson Ferry Road leaving Sandy Springs.
The Lexus returned to the Sandy Springs city limits “just minutes later,” McGinnis said, at which point officers began pursuing it. The suspect fled, leaving Sandy Springs again and traveling far enough to merge onto I-75 South, where he crashed without interference from police chasing him, according to McGinnis.
The suspect was then taken into custody, leading officers to discover he was a 16-year-old. A handgun was found inside the stolen car, McGinnis said.
No one was injured during the carjacking or chase, and police said the teen will face multiple charges. Because he is a minor, he has not been publicly identified.
About the Author