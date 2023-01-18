Teacher accused of sexual assault against middle school student in Cobb

A former teacher was arrested and is being accused of sexual assault against a 13-year-old student while she worked at a Cobb County middle school in 2022, records show.
Holly McQueen was most recently employed at River Trail Middle School in Fulton County, the school district said in a statement. She was fired when administrators learned last Wednesday about the charges McQueen is facing, which include sexual assault by an admin, child molestation, enticing a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The accusations against McQueen are from the 2022 spring semester when she worked at Smitha Middle School in Cobb, an arrest warrant reveals. The warrant states that McQueen engaged in sexual contact multiple times with a teenage girl at the school and at the victim’s home.
McQueen is accused of kissing and touching the victim in the school’s locker room, her own vehicle and the victim’s house, as well as convincing the student to send nude photos of herself on social media, according to the warrant. The arrest warrant does not clarify what duties McQueen was responsible for at the Cobb school.
She remains in the Cobb jail without bond. Cobb police and the school district have not responded to inquires from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
