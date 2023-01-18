Teacher accused of sexual assault against middle school student in Cobb

Holly McQueen was most recently employed at River Trail Middle School in Fulton County, the school district said in a statement. She was fired when administrators learned last Wednesday about the charges McQueen is facing, which include sexual assault by an admin, child molestation, enticing a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The accusations against McQueen are from the 2022 spring semester when she worked at Smitha Middle School in Cobb, an arrest warrant reveals. The warrant states that McQueen engaged in sexual contact multiple times with a teenage girl at the school and at the victim’s home.