ajc logo
X

Teacher accused of sexual assault against middle school student in Cobb

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Holly McQueen was fired from a Fulton school after being charged

A former teacher was arrested and is being accused of sexual assault against a 13-year-old student while she worked at a Cobb County middle school in 2022, records show.

Holly McQueen was most recently employed at River Trail Middle School in Fulton County, the school district said in a statement. She was fired when administrators learned last Wednesday about the charges McQueen is facing, which include sexual assault by an admin, child molestation, enticing a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The accusations against McQueen are from the 2022 spring semester when she worked at Smitha Middle School in Cobb, an arrest warrant reveals. The warrant states that McQueen engaged in sexual contact multiple times with a teenage girl at the school and at the victim’s home.

McQueen is accused of kissing and touching the victim in the school’s locker room, her own vehicle and the victim’s house, as well as convincing the student to send nude photos of herself on social media, according to the warrant. The arrest warrant does not clarify what duties McQueen was responsible for at the Cobb school.

She remains in the Cobb jail without bond. Cobb police and the school district have not responded to inquires from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Hallelujah.’ Many HOPE recipients in line for a boost11h ago

OPINION: Is Kelly Loeffler the new Georgia Republican Party?
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Report: Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell enters transfer portal
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Woman accused of spraying fire extinguisher inside Hartsfield-Jackson airport
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Woman accused of spraying fire extinguisher inside Hartsfield-Jackson airport
4h ago

OPINION: Closing the nature gap requires an open mind
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Photo released of car involved in fatal Clayton County hit-and-run
14m ago
Henry County acquires helicopter, introduces new aviation unit
40m ago
Fugitive arrested after fatally shooting man at DeKalb park, sheriff says
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
10h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top