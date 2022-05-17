Tara Grinstead case: Ryan Duke takes the stand, says Bo Dukes is the killer

In October 2005, Duke said Dukes woke him up in the bathroom of a trailer where they living. Duke said Tuesday that Dukes looked panicked and pale.

“He said he killed Tara,” Duke testified.

Duke said he initially didn’t believe Dukes, who showed him Grinstead’s purse and wallet. Duke thought Dukes had just stolen her things.

In 2005, 30-year-old Grinstead was reported missing when she failed to show up to teach her Irwin County High School history classes. Her disappearance launched a massive search and made national headlines, but Grinstead was never found.

Despite an extensive investigation, no arrests were made in the case until February 2017. Duke was charged with her murder after an hours-long interview with the GBI during which he confessed, according to investigators.

Duke’s testimony Tuesday about what happened was drastically different than his confession.

During that confession, Duke said he broke into Grinstead’s house to steal money for drugs. When she caught him, Duke said he hit Grinstead. The blow killed her, he said.

Duke then led investigators to a pecan farm in a neighboring county, where he said he and his high school friend, Dukes, burned Grinstead’s body. Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, was also charged in the case, but not with murder.

In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, on his uncle’s property, according to evidence at his trial.

On Tuesday, Duke said he confessed to killing Grinstead because he didn’t think Dukes would tell the truth. He lied to the GBI, but testified that he couldn’t lie to his father.

Gibbs again asked Duke if he had hurt Grinstead, been in her home or killed her.

“No, sir, I did not,” Duke said.

Prosecutors are expected to cross-examine Duke after a lunch break.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge Bill Reinhardt ruled that Dukes can also be called to the witness stand. Prosecutors had filed a motion asking that Dukes not be allowed to testify.

