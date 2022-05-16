Tara Grinstead case: Prosecution rests, judge declines to dismiss case

During the confession, Duke said he broke into Grinstead’s house to steal money for drugs. When she caught him, Duke said he hit Grinstead. The blow killed her, he said.

Duke then led investigators to a pecan farm in a neighboring county, where he said he and his high school classmate Bo Dukes burned Grinstead’s body. Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, was also charged in the case.

In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, on his uncle’s property, according to evidence at his trial.

Duke later recanted his confession, too, and his defense attorneys have argued it was a false confession and one he was coerced into making.

After the state rested its case Monday inside the Irwin County courthouse, defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked the judge to issue a directive verdict or dismissal of the case.

“There is no evidence she died in Irwin County,” Merchant told the court. “There is no evidence she died in that home. There is no evidence she was killed.”

Reinhardt declined to dismiss the case against Duke.

In 2017, investigators searched the area where Grinstead’s body was allegedly burned. Human remains, including bone fragments and part of a tooth, were located. But because they had been burned and damaged, there was no way to positively link them to Grinstead, forensic scientists testified.

A key piece of evidence in the case is a latex glove found in Grinstead’s front yard. Scientists have testified that 90% of the DNA on the glove belonged to Duke. Grinstead’s DNA was also located on the glove. A third person whose DNA was found on the glove has not been identified.

Investigators have also said Duke knew about a payphone call placed to Grinstead’s house within hours after she was last seen alive. The GBI said the call was “guilty evidence” because details about the call had not been released to the public.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.