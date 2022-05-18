Tara Grinstead case: Ryan Duke confessed within 90 seconds, GBI says

“I did not,” Duke replied.

But Tuesday’s testimony was nowhere close to what Duke told the GBI before his arrest. In 2017, Duke knew things about Grinstead’s case that previously had not been released, including a call made to her home from a payphone.

“I work for this agency and I didn’t even know it,” Posey said.

Duke also knew about a latex glove found in Grinstead’s front yard, a glove that investigators later determined contained his DNA, according to his confession. When Shoudel questioned him about what happened to Grinstead, Duke corrected the agent 21 times, Posey said.

“It’s extremely important because it tells me Ryan wants Agent Shoudel to get it right,” Posey said.

In October 2005, Grinstead was reported missing when she failed to show up to teach her Irwin County High School history classes. Her disappearance launched a massive search and made national headlines, but Grinstead was never found.

Despite an extensive investigation, no arrests were made in the case until 2017. Duke was charged with her murder after an hours-long interview with the GBI during which he confessed, according to investigators.

A second suspect, Bo Dukes, was also charged in the case. Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, according to evidence at his trial. In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death.

Duke now says it was Dukes that killed Grinstead. On Tuesday, Dukes was called to the witness but refused to testify, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday morning in the case.