Tara Grinstead case: Fate of accused killer Ryan Duke now with jury

In October 2005, Grinstead was reported missing when she failed to show up to teach her history classes. Two days earlier, she had helped teenagers prepare for a beauty pageant. Her disappearance launched a massive search and made national headlines, but Grinstead was never found.

It became the largest investigative file in GBI history, with some 10,000 pages. But no arrests were made in the case until 2017. That’s when Duke was charged with her murder after an interview with the GBI during which he confessed, according to investigators.

Duke said he had broken into Grinstead’s home to steal money for drugs. When she caught him, he hit her. Hours later, Duke said he called her home from a nearby payphone to see if she would answer.

Duke also gave a written statement before leading investigators to a pecan orchard, where he said he and Dukes “cremated” Grinstead. According to the GBI, Duke knew about evidence that had been released to the public. During his confession, Duke mentioned a latex glove like the one found in Grinstead’s front yard that contained his DNA.

“He thought so much of Tara, he burned her like household trash,” Rigby said during his closing arguments.

But from the witness stand, Duke said he lied to the GBI because he feared Dukes. He told the jury it was Dukes that killed Grinstead.

Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, according to evidence at his trial. In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death.

