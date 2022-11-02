Takeoff shooting: White House condemns gun violence after rapper’s death

President Joe Biden will continue to focus on gun violence, including efforts to ban assault weapons, she said.

“Enough is enough. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic that will not end with thoughts and prayers alone,” Jean-Pierre said. “President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to reduce gun violence, including by calling on Congress to increase community violence intervention funding, ensure universal background checks, and send legislation to his desk banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It’s past time we turn our pain into purpose.”

Takeoff’s fans and loved ones shared messages of grief and support on social media at word of his death; several commenters noted situations involving other rappers. Chicago rapper King Von was shot to death outside an Atlanta nightclub in November 2020. Rapper Trouble was shot to death in Rockdale County in June. Archie Eversole, known for his 2002 hit “We Ready” that was adopted by fans and is sung before each of the Major League Soccer club’s home matches, was shot in April in DeKalb County and died after about a week in the hospital.