Takeoff shooting: White House condemns gun violence after rapper’s death

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Gun violence including a shooting that killed Atlanta rapper Takeoff, has become an “epidemic” that must be addressed, the White House said late Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about numerous shootings across the country in a 36-hour period, including the Houston shooting that killed recording artist Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Bell. The rapper was one-third of the group Migos.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 a.m. early Tuesday. Officers found a deceased male, later identified as Takeoff, at the scene. Two others were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

In Chicago, 14 people including three children were injured by gunfire and in Kansas City, six were injured and a teenager killed at a Halloween party, Jean-Pierre said.

“Our deepest condolences are with the families of each and every one of the victims,” Jean-Pierre said.

President Joe Biden will continue to focus on gun violence, including efforts to ban assault weapons, she said.

“Enough is enough. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic that will not end with thoughts and prayers alone,” Jean-Pierre said. “President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to reduce gun violence, including by calling on Congress to increase community violence intervention funding, ensure universal background checks, and send legislation to his desk banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It’s past time we turn our pain into purpose.”

Takeoff’s fans and loved ones shared messages of grief and support on social media at word of his death; several commenters noted situations involving other rappers. Chicago rapper King Von was shot to death outside an Atlanta nightclub in November 2020. Rapper Trouble was shot to death in Rockdale County in June. Archie Eversole, known for his 2002 hit “We Ready” that was adopted by fans and is sung before each of the Major League Soccer club’s home matches, was shot in April in DeKalb County and died after about a week in the hospital.

