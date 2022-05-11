Suspects sought in fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

Police are trying to identify two suspects they believe shot a man to death last month, according to investigators.
Bobby Edward Stembridge Jr., 31, was fatally shot in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood April 22. According to a police report, he caught three unidentified suspects in the act as they were breaking into vehicles at the Auburn Glenn Apartments in the 40 block of Boulevard.
Investigators said the thieves opened fire on Stembridge and his girlfriend, Tanesha Mentzy, as they fled the scene. They shot Stembridge multiple times and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where Stembridge died, the police report indicated.
Now Atlanta homicide detectives are trying to track down two of the alleged shooters. Police released surveillance footage Tuesday that presumably shows the two suspects and asked for the public’s help locating them. The video shows the pair riding scooters through a parking garage less than an hour before the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
