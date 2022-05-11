Suspects sought in fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

Bobby Edward Stembridge Jr., 31, was fatally shot in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood April 22. According to a police report, he caught three unidentified suspects in the act as they were breaking into vehicles at the Auburn Glenn Apartments in the 40 block of Boulevard.

Investigators said the thieves opened fire on Stembridge and his girlfriend, Tanesha Mentzy, as they fled the scene. They shot Stembridge multiple times and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.