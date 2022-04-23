ajc logo
Man dies in double shooting in SE Atlanta

One man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon at the Auburn Glenn apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Two people were wounded and one of them later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the Auburn Glenn Apartments shortly after 4:30 p.m. and found both of the shooting victims, according to a news release.

They were rushed to a hospital, where one died from his wounds, police said.

Neither of the victims were identified Friday. Homicide detectives reported to the crime scene to investigate the fatal shooting.

No suspect information was released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

