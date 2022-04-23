Man dies in double shooting in SE Atlanta

Two people were wounded and one of them later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the Auburn Glenn Apartments shortly after 4:30 p.m. and found both of the shooting victims, according to a news release.
They were rushed to a hospital, where one died from his wounds, police said.
Neither of the victims were identified Friday. Homicide detectives reported to the crime scene to investigate the fatal shooting.
No suspect information was released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The Latest