Crime & Public Safety

Suspected serial rapist arrested on dozens of charges in Clayton

Clayton County police arrested 27-year-old Edward Samuel Huffman.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Clayton County police arrested 27-year-old Edward Samuel Huffman.
By
44 minutes ago

A suspected serial rapist was arrested in Clayton County last week on more than two dozen charges, authorities said Thursday.

Edward Samuel Huffman, 27, is charged with seven counts of rape, according to court records. His other charges include counts of sexual battery, sodomy and sharing nude or sexually explicit images of others without their consent. He was taken into custody Friday, Clayton police announced.

“Based on the number of rapes Huffman is accused of committing, he is currently considered to be a serial rapist,” police said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that Huffman had drugged and sexually assaulted multiple victims over the course of several years, police said.

He will make his first appearance in court at 11 a.m. Thursday, online records show.

Police shared few details in their initial announcement about Huffman’s arrest, but the department said it will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to provide more information about the investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Atlanta to pay $1.5M to wrongfully accused man jailed for 15 months
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

DC police officers sentenced to prison for deadly chase and cover-up
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Officials ID man shot to death amid argument over stolen gun
Placeholder Image

Credit: Connections @ Metropolitan UMC website

Man sentenced in death of Atlanta pastor who was counseling him, DA says
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Maddie Price

After Georgia school shooting, the band plays on to a standing ovation3m ago
Man gets life for shooting father to death, burning down Fayette home
Students return to DeKalb elementary school after power outage
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA 1h ago
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI1h ago