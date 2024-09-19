Suspected serial rapist arrested on dozens of charges in Clayton

A suspected serial rapist was arrested in Clayton County last week on more than two dozen charges, authorities said Thursday.
Edward Samuel Huffman, 27, is charged with seven counts of rape, according to court records. His other charges include counts of sexual battery, sodomy and sharing nude or sexually explicit images of others without their consent. He was taken into custody Friday, Clayton police announced.
“Based on the number of rapes Huffman is accused of committing, he is currently considered to be a serial rapist,” police said in a statement.
An investigation revealed that Huffman had drugged and sexually assaulted multiple victims over the course of several years, police said.
He will make his first appearance in court at 11 a.m. Thursday, online records show.
Police shared few details in their initial announcement about Huffman’s arrest, but the department said it will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to provide more information about the investigation.
