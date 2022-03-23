Suspected Gwinnett Greyhound gunman ID’d, charged with aggravated assault

“Preservation of life is the top priority at Gwinnett police,” Winderweedle said in Wednesday’s news release. “We worked with our partners at the Georgia Department of Transportation as well as the Gwinnett Department of Transportation to mitigate the traffic delays, but our ultimate priority was the safety of the community.”

Around 2 p.m., the SWAT team entered the bus and took Backman into custody. No one was injured during the incident, though Backman was checked out by medical personnel at the scene and received assistance from mental health professionals once transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

“Gwinnett SWAT made entry onto the bus as soon as it was safe to do so to get Backman into custody without anyone being harmed,” Winderweedle said.

A second Greyhound bus arrived to pick the passengers up and complete their route.

County officials supplied a bus, food and water for the Greyhound passengers stranded during the standoff. A second Greyhound bus arrived later to pick up the passengers to complete their route.

Backman was booked into jail around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and remains there with no bond.