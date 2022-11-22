Suspected gang member who moved meth through Atlanta gets 30-year sentence

Calvin Westbrook, 39, of Albany, was arrested after an investigation that began in 2020 and charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Westbrook, also known as Lo Cal, was recorded making arrangements with his suppliers in Atlanta to buy a large amount of meth for himself and a customer in South Carolina in November 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.