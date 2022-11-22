Suspected gang member who moved meth through Atlanta gets 30-year sentence

A suspected member of the nationwide Bloods street gang who relocated from Los Angeles to southwest Georgia will spend 30 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy, federal officials said.
Calvin Westbrook, 39, of Albany, was arrested after an investigation that began in 2020 and charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Westbrook, also known as Lo Cal, was recorded making arrangements with his suppliers in Atlanta to buy a large amount of meth for himself and a customer in South Carolina in November 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
A few days later, Westbrook coordinated with two of his co-defendants to move the meth from Atlanta to Albany, prosecutors said. He led the way in his car while Tyshambriya Gervin, 29, and Kashambriya Chester, 23, both from Albany, transported the drugs in their car behind him, according to the release. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Westbrook directed Gervin and Chester to carry the meth so that he could avoid “riding dirty.”
As they drove back to Atlanta, Gervin and Chester were arrested in Cordele, the release states. Westbrook was taken into custody nearly a month later.
According to the release, while Westbrook was booked into the Tift County Jail, he was recorded threatening a witness in his case. He also made threats on social media and enlisted a third co-defendant, 23-year-old Diamond Thomas, to help intimidate the witness, prosecutors said. Thomas later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a witness and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Chester and Gervin both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Gervin was sentenced to five years in federal prison, while Chester was sentenced to time served.
In addition to spending 30 years in federal prison, Westbrook was sentenced to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
