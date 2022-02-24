Suspected car thieves fire shots at unmarked police vehicle in NW Atlanta

An Atlanta police officer’s unmarked patrol vehicle was damaged early Thursday morning when suspects in two stolen cars fired at it, authorities said.
The officer was not injured and the suspects fled the area after the shooting, police said.
The incident began just before 4 a.m. when the officer saw the two stolen cars while patrolling an area at the northern end of Westside Reservoir Park, police said in a news release. The officer began following the cars when people in both vehicles began shooting at the unmarked police car.
One of the patrol car’s windows were broken, police said. The suspects fled and police are continuing to investigate. No further information was released, including the descriptions or license plate numbers of the stolen cars.
