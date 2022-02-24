Hamburger icon
Suspected car thieves fire shots at unmarked police vehicle in NW Atlanta

The incident began just before 4 a.m. when the officer saw the two stolen cars while patrolling an area at the northern end of Westside Reservoir Park, Atlanta police said. The officer began following the cars when people in both vehicles began shooting at the unmarked police car.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer’s unmarked patrol vehicle was damaged early Thursday morning when suspects in two stolen cars fired at it, authorities said.

The officer was not injured and the suspects fled the area after the shooting, police said.

The incident began just before 4 a.m. when the officer saw the two stolen cars while patrolling an area at the northern end of Westside Reservoir Park, police said in a news release. The officer began following the cars when people in both vehicles began shooting at the unmarked police car.

One of the patrol car’s windows were broken, police said. The suspects fled and police are continuing to investigate. No further information was released, including the descriptions or license plate numbers of the stolen cars.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

