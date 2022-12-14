Suspected car thief arrested after kidnapping attempt at Marietta grocery store

As the two struggled, Harmon got the vehicle moving and began to drive, McPhilamy said. At that point, Harris was able to open her door and “tumbled out of her vehicle to safety,” according to McPhilamy.

Officers were called to the scene and began immediately searching the area for Harris’ car, McPhilamy said. It was located in less than an hour by Cobb officers, parked in a nearby subdivision. All of her personal property remained inside.

Later the same day, Harmon was pulled over in a different stolen vehicle that was detected by license plate-reading technology in the area, McPhilamy said. That was the same car he had abandoned in the grocery store parking lot that morning, according to McPhilamy.

Harmon was charged with five felony counts related to the incident: attempted kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jail records show he is facing several other, unrelated charges, including additional felonies. He is charged with failure to appear, credit card theft, two felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property and multiple misdemeanor traffic violations.

“A crime like this does not typically occur in Cobb,” Ferrell said. “The interagency collaboration as well as the investment the city and surrounding jurisdictions have made in license plate-reading cameras definitely aided in our ability to hold this criminal accountable.”