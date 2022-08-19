ajc logo
X

Suspect sought in vandalism of Midtown Atlanta rainbow crosswalk

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a man seen on surveillance footage vandalizing the rainbow crosswalk in Midtown.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top