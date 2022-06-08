Suspect sought in SW Atlanta slaying arrested in Ohio

U.S. marshals apprehended an Atlanta murder suspect in Ohio who had been on the run for months.
Jumel Lewis, 42, faces a charge of aggravated murder in connection with a Sept. 30 shooting in southwest Atlanta. Police found Jamal A. Riley, 28, shot to death at a home in the 1300 block of Beatie Avenue.
The words “murder game” were spray-painted on the pavement outside the home next to a cartoonish chalk outline, according to investigators.
“With this arrest, there is one less violent suspect in our community and a family with some closure in the death of their loved one,” Atlanta police said in a statement.
Homicide detectives investigated the case and secured a warrant for Lewis’ arrest March 2, according to police.
Lewis was on the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list when a federal fugitive task force captured him in Cleveland on June 2. The department issued a bulletin for his arrest in April that included a $2,000 cash reward for information.
The U.S. Marshals Service got word from Atlanta investigators that Lewis had fled town and was hiding out in Cleveland, the agency said in a news release announcing his arrest. Marshals tracked the suspect to a residence on the city’s east side.
“The city of Cleveland is not a safe haven for fleeing homicide suspects. The U.S. Marshals Service will use the full extent of our resources to pursue these fugitives,” Marshal Pete Elliott said in the release.
