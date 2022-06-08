Suspect sought in SW Atlanta slaying arrested in Ohio

Lewis was on the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list when a federal fugitive task force captured him in Cleveland on June 2. The department issued a bulletin for his arrest in April that included a $2,000 cash reward for information.

The U.S. Marshals Service got word from Atlanta investigators that Lewis had fled town and was hiding out in Cleveland, the agency said in a news release announcing his arrest. Marshals tracked the suspect to a residence on the city’s east side.

“The city of Cleveland is not a safe haven for fleeing homicide suspects. The U.S. Marshals Service will use the full extent of our resources to pursue these fugitives,” Marshal Pete Elliott said in the release.