Suspect sought in SW Atlanta slaying arrested in Ohio

A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Atlanta murder suspect Jumel Lewis in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier this month.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

U.S. marshals apprehended an Atlanta murder suspect in Ohio who had been on the run for months.

Jumel Lewis, 42, faces a charge of aggravated murder in connection with a Sept. 30 shooting in southwest Atlanta. Police found Jamal A. Riley, 28, shot to death at a home in the 1300 block of Beatie Avenue.

The words “murder game” were spray-painted on the pavement outside the home next to a cartoonish chalk outline, according to investigators.

“With this arrest, there is one less violent suspect in our community and a family with some closure in the death of their loved one,” Atlanta police said in a statement.

Homicide detectives investigated the case and secured a warrant for Lewis’ arrest March 2, according to police.

Lewis was on the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list when a federal fugitive task force captured him in Cleveland on June 2. The department issued a bulletin for his arrest in April that included a $2,000 cash reward for information.

The U.S. Marshals Service got word from Atlanta investigators that Lewis had fled town and was hiding out in Cleveland, the agency said in a news release announcing his arrest. Marshals tracked the suspect to a residence on the city’s east side.

“The city of Cleveland is not a safe haven for fleeing homicide suspects. The U.S. Marshals Service will use the full extent of our resources to pursue these fugitives,” Marshal Pete Elliott said in the release.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

