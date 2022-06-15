ajc logo
Suspect sought in Clayton County homicide accused of killing his father

Brandon Williams-Griffin, a 38-year-old Detroit, Michigan man, is wanted in connection with his father's killing Friday night in Clayton County.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The hunt is on for a Clayton County murder suspect accused of killing his father over the weekend.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to track down Brandon Williams-Griffin, a 38-year-old man wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his father.

Police said the homicide took place Friday at a home in the 3500 block of Meadow Ridge Court in the unincorporated east-Clayton community of Rex.

According to Channel 2 Action News, police said Joe Griffin had a party to celebrate his 78th birthday this weekend, and Williams-Griffin came to town from Detroit, Michigan. The suspect’s brother, Joe Griffin Jr., told Channel 2 that Williams-Griffin committed the homicide but said his brother is mentally ill.

Police believe Williams-Griffin is driving a mint green minivan with a poor paint job. The vehicle may be a Chrysler Voyager manufactured between 2008 and 2016.

The suspect does not have a valid license, police said, and he may have warrants for his arrest in Michigan. Investigators said he’s known to use variations of his real name as aliases.

Anyone who has information about Williams-Griffin is asked to call Clayton County detective Michelle Alston at 770-603-5266 or Lt. Alan Smithwick at 678-859-2961.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

