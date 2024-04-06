Crime & Public Safety

Suspect leads troopers on pursuit, causes fatal crash in Atlanta, GSP says

A vehicle pursuit involving the Georgia State Patrol ended deadly Friday afternoon in Atlanta, officials said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

A vehicle pursuit involving the Georgia State Patrol ended deadly Friday afternoon in Atlanta, officials said.
By
0 minutes ago

A driver was killed Friday after being struck by a pickup truck that was being pursued by troopers in Atlanta, authorities said.

The chase began near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road, where Atlanta police officers tried to pull over a Ram 1500 shortly before 3 p.m. The Georgia State Patrol said the driver, who was not publicly identified, refused to stop and instead initiated a pursuit. It was then that Atlanta police requested help from the GSP.

Troopers took over the pursuit until the suspect entered I-285 and began driving recklessly, officials said. When the pickup exited the interstate onto Campbellton Road and approached the intersection of Barge Road, the GSP said the driver ran a red light and struck a Dodge Challenger that was traveling north.

The impact caused the Dodge to leave the road and hit a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not provided.

The GSP did not say if the suspect was arrested after the crash but confirmed that charges are pending.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

BREAKING
Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: TNS

Leonardo DiCaprio urges fans to oppose mining near the Okefenokee

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit
The Latest

Ride-share driver shot outside Buckhead apartments
1h ago
Fulton inmate’s fatal stabbing spurs concern among county officials, mayor
1h ago
UGA fans, Georgia leaders mourn Kevin ‘Catfish’ Jackson
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Photos: The scene at the Braves' home opener
2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Caitlin Clark, women’s basketball having an historic moment
15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’