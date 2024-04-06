Suspect leads troopers on pursuit, causes fatal crash in Atlanta, GSP says

A driver was killed Friday after being struck by a pickup truck that was being pursued by troopers in Atlanta, authorities said.

The chase began near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road, where Atlanta police officers tried to pull over a Ram 1500 shortly before 3 p.m. The Georgia State Patrol said the driver, who was not publicly identified, refused to stop and instead initiated a pursuit. It was then that Atlanta police requested help from the GSP.

Troopers took over the pursuit until the suspect entered I-285 and began driving recklessly, officials said. When the pickup exited the interstate onto Campbellton Road and approached the intersection of Barge Road, the GSP said the driver ran a red light and struck a Dodge Challenger that was traveling north.