Suspect in Takeoff shooting death released on $1M bond

Migos first broke through in 2013 with the massive hit “Versace” and followed with four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The group released four albums, including “Yung Rich Nation,” “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III”.

Explore Migos faithful gather to celebrate life of slain rapper Takeoff

The Grammy-nominated trio, which hailed from Lawrenceville, was signed to the Atlanta-based label Quality Control Music. Takeoff, the youngest Migos member, was widely considered the group’s best rapper.

After Takeoff’s death, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said hip-hop music isn’t to blame for the violence in cities around the U.S., but there are too many guns in the wrong hands.

“I do not believe that hip-hop equals violence. I grew up on the music. I’m still into the music,” Dickens said in an Instagram post. “Guns plus people being mad equals bad outcomes.”

Memorial services for Takeoff were held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Artists like Drake, City Girls, Chloe Bailey and Justin Bieber were among the performers and attendees. Atlanta residents were also able to attend. Fans wrapped around the venue to pay their respects.