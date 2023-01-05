Suspect in Takeoff shooting death released on $1M bond

The man accused of killing a member of the Atlanta-based Migos has been released from a Texas jail after posting $1 million bond, according to Houston media reports.
Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested and charged with murder in December, more than weeks after the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old recording artist, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed Nov. 1 outside a Houston bowling alley. Ball was an innocent bystander, police said.
On Wednesday, Clark was released from jail and must now wear an ankle monitor under his bond conditions, according to reports. He must also remain in his parents’ Houston home and have no contact with Takeoff’s family.
Initially, Clark’s bond was set at $2 million, but Judge Josh Hill agreed to lower it to $1 million, the Houston ABC affiliate reported. Hill ruled that previous statements made by Clark indicated that he could pay a $1 million bail and that there are bail bond companies that would take on that risk.
Migos first broke through in 2013 with the massive hit “Versace” and followed with four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The group released four albums, including “Yung Rich Nation,” “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III”.
The Grammy-nominated trio, which hailed from Lawrenceville, was signed to the Atlanta-based label Quality Control Music. Takeoff, the youngest Migos member, was widely considered the group’s best rapper.
After Takeoff’s death, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said hip-hop music isn’t to blame for the violence in cities around the U.S., but there are too many guns in the wrong hands.
“I do not believe that hip-hop equals violence. I grew up on the music. I’m still into the music,” Dickens said in an Instagram post. “Guns plus people being mad equals bad outcomes.”
Memorial services for Takeoff were held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Artists like Drake, City Girls, Chloe Bailey and Justin Bieber were among the performers and attendees. Atlanta residents were also able to attend. Fans wrapped around the venue to pay their respects.
