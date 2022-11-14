ajc logo
Suspect in Henry detention officer shooting was on the run for 9 days in Georgia

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man accused of shooting a Henry County detention officer five times and killing another man jumped from motel to motel throughout the state over a nine-day period as he tried to avoid arrest, but his quest ended Sunday afternoon when law enforcement finally caught up with him in Macon.

Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, allegedly shot the detention officer in the chest, critically injuring him Nov. 4. The officer, whose name was not released, was said to be “progressing very well” by Monday morning, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters at a news conference.

The man who was killed was not identified. It is still unclear if he was fatally shot before or after the officer was injured, as officials have not released many details about what sparked the shooting. It happened at the Haddon Place apartments off Willow Lane in Henry County.

One of three people who are accused of helping Thomas evade arrest remains at large, Scandrett said. Dimarie Coulter is being sought on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. The other two suspects, Lashonda Lay and Joseph Kimber, were arrested last week.

