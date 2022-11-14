Suspect in Henry detention officer shooting was on the run for 9 days in Georgia

Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, allegedly shot the detention officer in the chest, critically injuring him Nov. 4. The officer, whose name was not released, was said to be “progressing very well” by Monday morning, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters at a news conference.

The man who was killed was not identified. It is still unclear if he was fatally shot before or after the officer was injured, as officials have not released many details about what sparked the shooting. It happened at the Haddon Place apartments off Willow Lane in Henry County.