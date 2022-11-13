Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon

The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, has been on the run since the Nov. 4 shooting in McDonough. He was arrested around 2 p.m. Sunday at a hotel in Macon, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The Georgia State Patrol assisted with locating Thomas, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office helped in making the arrest.
Officials have said three people helped Thomas evade arrest. Two of them — Lashonda Lay and Joseph Kimber — were arrested last week. It is not clear if the third person, Dimarie Coulter, has also been arrested. The U.S. marshals did not confirm her arrest, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office did not return a request for information.
Last week, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said he believed she was “strongly helping (Thomas) in his evading law enforcement.”
Limited details have been released about the shooting, which took place at the Haddon Place apartments off Willow Lane. The name of the man who was killed has not been released. An update on the detention officer’s condition was not released Sunday, but he was said to be stable but in critical condition last week.
About the Author