Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon

Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, has been on the run since the Nov. 4 shooting in McDonough. He was arrested around 2 p.m. Sunday at a hotel in Macon, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The Georgia State Patrol assisted with locating Thomas, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office helped in making the arrest.

Officials have said three people helped Thomas evade arrest. Two of them — Lashonda Lay and Joseph Kimber — were arrested last week. It is not clear if the third person, Dimarie Coulter, has also been arrested. The U.S. marshals did not confirm her arrest, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office did not return a request for information.