Suspect in Buckhead hookah bar shooting arrested

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Nearly six months after a man was shot at a Buckhead hookah lounge, a suspect is now behind bars, Atlanta police announced Wednesday.

Kendall Fisher is accused of opening fire at the Royal Chamber bar and lounge in the early hours of Dec. 7, leaving one man injured. Prior to his arrest late last month, Fisher had been considered one of Atlanta’s most wanted fugitives.

On the morning of the shooting, police said an officer was patrolling in the Colonial Homes area of Buckhead when he heard gunshots shortly before 4:30 a.m. As he approached the area, a witness flagged him down and directed him to the injured man outside the Bennett Street bar.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and was said to be stable, police said at the time. An update on his condition was not provided.

Photographs from the scene showed a dark-colored BMW sedan with a North Carolina tag that had been damaged by gunfire. Police have not said what role the vehicle played in the incident.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Investigators previously released photos of two suspects seen on surveillance footage walking with a larger group, but officials have not said whether the second suspect has already been arrested or cleared of suspicion.

Fisher was taken into custody May 26 after police were tipped off that he was at an apartment in northeast Atlanta. The department’s fugitive unit executed a search warrant, and Fisher was arrested without incident, according to police.

He is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and various weapons offenses, including possessing a firearm as a felon and as someone allegedly associated with a criminal street gang.

The case remains under investigation, and police are still soliciting tips. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

