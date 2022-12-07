1 injured in shooting outside Buckhead hookah lounge

One man was taken to a hospital and another was seen in handcuffs after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the Royal Chamber, a lounge and hookah bar at 49 Bennett Street, just before 4:30 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. One man was found wounded, and police said he is considered stable.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
Police did not release further details about the incident, but photographs from the scene show a dark blue BMW sedan with North Carolina tags that was damaged by gunfire. Officers could be seen talking to a woman next to the car, and a man was handcuffed and led away by a detective.
Police did not say if anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com