1 injured in shooting outside Buckhead hookah lounge

Credit: John Spink

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 19 minutes ago

One man was taken to a hospital and another was seen in handcuffs after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Royal Chamber, a lounge and hookah bar at 49 Bennett Street, just before 4:30 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. One man was found wounded, and police said he is considered stable.

Credit: John Spink

Police did not release further details about the incident, but photographs from the scene show a dark blue BMW sedan with North Carolina tags that was damaged by gunfire. Officers could be seen talking to a woman next to the car, and a man was handcuffed and led away by a detective.

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

