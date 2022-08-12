Suspect in armed Powder Springs home invasion at large in Atlanta

One person was arrested and a second remains on the run after officers from multiple agencies chased a car linked to an armed home invasion in Powder Springs early Friday morning, police said.
Officers were called to a home on Silvery Way in a development called Tapp Farm after getting reports of the home invasion just after 12:30 a.m., Powder Springs police said in a news release.
The victim said a man broke into his home using a crowbar, brandished a gun and demanded money, according to police. The man took “property,” which police did not specify, and left in a dark sedan driven by a second suspect, the release said.
Powder Springs police were able to get the car’s license plate number and issue an alert to other agencies about the suspects. Cobb police soon found the car traveling on the East-West Connector and tried to make a traffic stop, the release said.
Instead of stopping, the suspects drove away and Cobb officers gave chase, continuing into Atlanta, the release said. At one point, the suspects’ car stopped and one person got out. That suspect was arrested after a foot chase, but the driver of the car continued on, the release said.
The second suspect left the car somewhere in Atlanta and fled on foot, the release said. Powder Springs officials did not say where the chase ended, who is searching for the suspect or if the suspect is armed. A Powder Springs spokesman said Cobb police initiated the chase and referred requests for additional details to that department.
Representatives for the Atlanta and Sandy Springs police both said they were unaware of the case, and representatives for the Cobb police department have not responded to multiple inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
