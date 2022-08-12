Suspect in armed Powder Springs home invasion at large in Atlanta

Officers were called to a home on Silvery Way in a development called Tapp Farm after getting reports of the home invasion just after 12:30 a.m., Powder Springs police said in a news release.

The victim said a man broke into his home using a crowbar, brandished a gun and demanded money, according to police. The man took “property,” which police did not specify, and left in a dark sedan driven by a second suspect, the release said.