Suspect in $200K Gwinnett real estate scam arrested

A man accused of scamming at least two people out of $200,000 was arrested Thursday, Gwinnett County jail records show.

Jaylen Anderson, 23, was booked shortly after midnight and faces several charges, including multiple counts of theft by deception and identity theft, as well as a violation of the records and reports of currency transactions law. He is being held on a $22,400 bond.

According to Gwinnett police, Anderson used social media ads to trick people into thinking they were buying property in Ellenwood.