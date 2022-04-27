Suspect faces charges in killing of Stone Mountain man found dead outside home

Investigators arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in front of his Stone Mountain house last month.
Aurion Johnson, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with malice murder. Fugitive officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office captured him at a Clarkston apartment complex along Brockett Road, according to a department spokeswoman. The Stone Mountain man remained held without bond at the DeKalb County jail late Tuesday.
Johnson’s arrest stems from a deadly March 31 shooting in the Water’s Edge subdivision.
David Hayman, 20, was found lying dead in the front yard of a home along Watson Bay Trail, according to Dekalb County authorities. Deputies said he was left for dead in a thicket of bushes outside his residence.
Investigators said it appeared he was shot overnight, but police weren’t called until several hours later.
According to an arrest warrant, Johnson encountered the victim as he was walking home. The two men had a clash during which Johnson pistol whipped Hayman and shot him in the face, deputies said.
Investigators indicate Hayman didn’t know the shooter.
