Man found shot to death in Stone Mountain neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A man who was found dead in the front yard of a Stone Mountain home Thursday morning was likely shot overnight, DeKalb County officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was found at a home on Watson Bay Trail around 8:20 a.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. According to Channel 2 Action News, he was lying in the front yard of a home in the subdivision.

Wells said the man, who police believe was in his early 20s, appeared to have been shot overnight, but authorities were not called until Thursday morning. Police are actively investigating the incident, she said.

Residents of the neighborhood told Channel 2 they were shocked by the shooting, describing the area as typically quiet.

“It’s really, really hard to believe because this is a nice, quiet, beautiful neighborhood,” Sandra Holloway told the news station.

Some residents said they heard a shot in the night, Channel 2 reported, but no one called 911 at the time.

