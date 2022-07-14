Suspect charged after man found shot to death in Paulding home

Deputies were unsure if the incident was a homicide at first, but after an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Joseph Mykytyn III, 43, and charged him with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and elder abuse. He is being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond and is considered the only suspect in the case, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said.

After a 911 call about 12:15 p.m. regarding an unknown problem at the home in the 10000 block of Buchanan Highway in Dallas, deputies had trouble finding someone at the residence to check on the issue, Henson said. Deputies were eventually able to speak to a man, later identified as Mykytyn, who was intoxicated at the time, according to Henson.