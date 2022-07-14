ajc logo
Suspect charged after man found shot to death in Paulding home

Joseph Mykytyn III is charged with murder in a Paulding County shooting that killed James Entrekin on Wednesday, deputies said.

Joseph Mykytyn III is charged with murder in a Paulding County shooting that killed James Entrekin on Wednesday, deputies said.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A murder suspect was arrested after a man was found dead inside his Paulding County home Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies were unsure if the incident was a homicide at first, but after an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Joseph Mykytyn III, 43, and charged him with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and elder abuse. He is being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond and is considered the only suspect in the case, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said.

After a 911 call about 12:15 p.m. regarding an unknown problem at the home in the 10000 block of Buchanan Highway in Dallas, deputies had trouble finding someone at the residence to check on the issue, Henson said. Deputies were eventually able to speak to a man, later identified as Mykytyn, who was intoxicated at the time, according to Henson.

Mykytyn allowed officials to enter the home, Henson said, where they found the homeowner, identified as 66-year-old James Entrekin, dead.

“Detectives and agents were able to preliminarily determine that Entrekin died as a result of a gunshot wound and that the manner of death appears to be consistent with that of a homicide,” Henson added.

Authorities did not reveal the relationship between the victim and suspect or provide a motive in the case. Henson said Mykytyn was not a resident of the Paulding home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

