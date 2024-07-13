Suspect charged after man found dead in DeKalb woods

A suspect was arrested Thursday after a man was found dead last month in a wooded area in DeKalb County, police said.
Gregory Burnside, 39, is facing a charge of murder in the June 17 shooting death of Jacquis Miller, authorities confirmed.
Miller’s body was discovered around 3:15 p.m. in the woods near the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, off Memorial Drive. Officers said the 30-year-old had been shot and the suspect had “attempted to conceal the body.”
A motive in the killing was not provided.
According to Miller’s obituary, he leaves behind a toddler.
“Jacquis’s legacy lives on through his beloved 3-year-old son, Elias — the light of his life,” the obituary states.
Miller attended West Georgia University in Carrollton to pursue a career as an auto mechanic. At the time of his death, he was working at Firestone in Stone Mountain, the family wrote.
He was described as a lover of the outdoors and a calming presence for those around him, including his twin, with whom he shared an “unbreakable bond.”
“Jacquis was a remarkable soul who touched the lives of everyone he encountered,” the obituary details.
