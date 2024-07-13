Suspect charged after man found dead in DeKalb woods

A motive in the killing was not provided.

According to Miller’s obituary, he leaves behind a toddler.

“Jacquis’s legacy lives on through his beloved 3-year-old son, Elias — the light of his life,” the obituary states.

Miller attended West Georgia University in Carrollton to pursue a career as an auto mechanic. At the time of his death, he was working at Firestone in Stone Mountain, the family wrote.

He was described as a lover of the outdoors and a calming presence for those around him, including his twin, with whom he shared an “unbreakable bond.”

“Jacquis was a remarkable soul who touched the lives of everyone he encountered,” the obituary details.