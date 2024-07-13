Crime & Public Safety

Suspect charged after man found dead in DeKalb woods

Jacquis Miller was found dead June 17 in a wooded area in DeKalb County. On Thursday, his attacker was arrested, police said.

Jacquis Miller was found dead June 17 in a wooded area in DeKalb County. On Thursday, his attacker was arrested, police said.
By
1 hour ago

A suspect was arrested Thursday after a man was found dead last month in a wooded area in DeKalb County, police said.

Gregory Burnside, 39, is facing a charge of murder in the June 17 shooting death of Jacquis Miller, authorities confirmed.

Miller’s body was discovered around 3:15 p.m. in the woods near the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, off Memorial Drive. Officers said the 30-year-old had been shot and the suspect had “attempted to conceal the body.”

A motive in the killing was not provided.

According to Miller’s obituary, he leaves behind a toddler.

“Jacquis’s legacy lives on through his beloved 3-year-old son, Elias — the light of his life,” the obituary states.

Miller attended West Georgia University in Carrollton to pursue a career as an auto mechanic. At the time of his death, he was working at Firestone in Stone Mountain, the family wrote.

He was described as a lover of the outdoors and a calming presence for those around him, including his twin, with whom he shared an “unbreakable bond.”

“Jacquis was a remarkable soul who touched the lives of everyone he encountered,” the obituary details.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Impromptu State Election Board meeting met with ire, jeers1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Morehouse College’s president to step down

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin weeps in court as judge announces involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed...
1h ago

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison

Credit: AP

Judge tosses Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, paving way for payout in Georgia suit
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Scholarship honoring Secoriea Turner raises more than $12K in minutes
Accused drug dealer charged in Gwinnett overdose death
Police canvass neighborhood where 13-year-olds were shot, killed
Featured

Credit: Marcie LaCerte

How the YSL gang trial impacts Atlanta’s music scene
‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola has opened a hotel in Georgia
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend