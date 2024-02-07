Suspect at large after man fatally shot outside Norcross mechanic shop

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside a Norcross mechanic shop that he arrived at with two other people, police said.

Officers were called to the shop on Lively Avenue, right off Buford Highway, regarding a shots fired call at 3:45 p.m. A man was found dead at the scene, along with another man who witnessed the incident, Norcross police spokesman Capt. Robert Braud confirmed. The suspect had already left the location.

According to Braud, the three men knew each other and went to the shop together in hopes of selling some tools. While outside the shop, which the witness drove them all to, the gunshot victim and suspect got into a verbal fight that eventually turned physical, officials confirmed.