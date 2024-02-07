Suspect at large after man fatally shot outside Norcross mechanic shop

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside a Norcross mechanic shop that he arrived at with two other people, police said.
Officers were called to the shop on Lively Avenue, right off Buford Highway, regarding a shots fired call at 3:45 p.m. A man was found dead at the scene, along with another man who witnessed the incident, Norcross police spokesman Capt. Robert Braud confirmed. The suspect had already left the location.
According to Braud, the three men knew each other and went to the shop together in hopes of selling some tools. While outside the shop, which the witness drove them all to, the gunshot victim and suspect got into a verbal fight that eventually turned physical, officials confirmed.
“The male suspect went back to the car, grabbed a shotgun, shot the victim one time,” Braud said, adding that the suspect left the firearm at the scene before fleeing.
None of the employees or customers saw the incident, but authorities stated that multiple people heard the gunshot.
The witness was not detained and Braud said he does not expect that person to be charged.
A description of the suspected gunman was not provided and the victim was not publicly identified.
