Suspect at large after employee injured in shooting at DeKalb Waffle House

DeKalb County police were investigating a shooting Monday at a Waffle House on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

32 minutes ago

A suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House in DeKalb County on Monday morning remains at large after an employee suffered a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 2963 Lawrenceville Highway at about 5:45 a.m. after getting reports of a man shot, DeKalb police said. The Waffle House employee was considered stable when he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter, who has not been publicly identified, left before police arrived. The restaurant is located near Tucker at the interchange between Lawrenceville Highway and I-285.

Authorities said a customer shot an employee over an argument at the restaurant.

According to the initial investigation, police said the suspected shooter and victim got into an argument outside the restaurant. It escalated until the suspect pulled a gun and shot the employee, authorities said.

No further information has been released, and police did not say if the two people knew each other prior to the argument. Officials did not share details about the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police detectives discuss their investigation into a shooting at a Waffle House in Tucker on Monday morning.

