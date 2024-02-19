Suspect at large after employee injured in shooting at DeKalb Waffle House

A suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House in DeKalb County on Monday morning remains at large after an employee suffered a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 2963 Lawrenceville Highway at about 5:45 a.m. after getting reports of a man shot, DeKalb police said. The Waffle House employee was considered stable when he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter, who has not been publicly identified, left before police arrived. The restaurant is located near Tucker at the interchange between Lawrenceville Highway and I-285.