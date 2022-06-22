ajc logo
15-year-old boy killed in Clayton County apartment shooting

A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex Tuesday night.

A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex Tuesday night.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex took the life of a 15-year-old boy Tuesday night, according to police.

The 911 call came in around 11:15 p.m. about a person being shot in the 1900 block of Garden Wood Court, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found the teen with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s name was not released due to his age, police said.

No other details about the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified were provided by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

