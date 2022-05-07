Suspect arrested after shooting inside Gwinnett Target injures 1

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Master Police officer Angela Carter, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Speaking from the crime scene near Lawrenceville, Carter said police arrived at the store at about 1:26 p.m. and located a male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related with the two people involved knowing each other. She said the suspect was cooperative when arrested by police.