ajc logo
X

Suspect arrested after shooting inside Gwinnett Target injures 1

One person was injured during a shooting inside the Target on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County on Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022. (Photo: Ron Sirmans / AJC)

caption arrowCaption
One person was injured during a shooting inside the Target on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County on Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022. (Photo: Ron Sirmans / AJC)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

One suspect was arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon inside a Target store on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road injured one person, Gwinnett County police said.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Master Police officer Angela Carter, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Speaking from the crime scene near Lawrenceville, Carter said police arrived at the store at about 1:26 p.m. and located a male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related with the two people involved knowing each other. She said the suspect was cooperative when arrested by police.

The identities of the suspect and the victim were not released Saturday afternoon. No other injuries were reported, Carter said, suggesting shoppers apparently exited in relatively orderly fashion.

The investigation continued late Saturday afternoon. The store is likely to remain closed at least a couple more hours as investigators collect evidence, Carter said.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.  Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Ron Sirmans, a Georgia native and the weekend digital editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has been on staff since 2006. He aims to connect our digital readers with the array of online news and local stories they expect.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man injured in downtown Decatur shooting drives to Atlanta gas station
3h ago
Man shot outside downtown Atlanta club, arrested on unrelated charges
4h ago
Gwinnett parents charged after daughter’s house fire death are on the run, police say
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top