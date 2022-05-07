Suspect arrested after shooting inside Gwinnett Target injures 1

One suspect was arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon inside a Target store on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road injured one person, Gwinnett County police said.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Master Police officer Angela Carter, a spokeswoman for the agency.
Speaking from the crime scene near Lawrenceville, Carter said police arrived at the store at about 1:26 p.m. and located a male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related with the two people involved knowing each other. She said the suspect was cooperative when arrested by police.
The identities of the suspect and the victim were not released Saturday afternoon. No other injuries were reported, Carter said, suggesting shoppers apparently exited in relatively orderly fashion.
The investigation continued late Saturday afternoon. The store is likely to remain closed at least a couple more hours as investigators collect evidence, Carter said.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author