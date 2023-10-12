Suspect, 2 others dead after shooting near Cobb dentist office

The initial double shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive. Law enforcement said the suspect, who was not publicly identified, approached an establishment and killed two people before fleeing in a vehicle. According to Channel 2 Action News, police tape blocked off a dentist office.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located by Flock cameras near the intersection of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Powder Springs Road, which is about nine miles away from the shooting location. Cobb County officers located the vehicle in that area and attempted to stop the driver, police said.

That’s when the suspect stopped the vehicle and killed themselves, authorities confirmed.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident between known individuals. The motive and names of those killed were not provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cobb County police at 770-499-4111.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.