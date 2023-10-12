Suspect, 2 others dead after shooting near Cobb dentist office

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago
X

A suspect accused of fatally shooting two people in Cobb County shot and killed themselves Thursday afternoon as officers were pursuing them, police said.

The initial double shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive. Law enforcement said the suspect, who was not publicly identified, approached an establishment and killed two people before fleeing in a vehicle. According to Channel 2 Action News, police tape blocked off a dentist office.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located by Flock cameras near the intersection of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Powder Springs Road, which is about nine miles away from the shooting location. Cobb County officers located the vehicle in that area and attempted to stop the driver, police said.

That’s when the suspect stopped the vehicle and killed themselves, authorities confirmed.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident between known individuals. The motive and names of those killed were not provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cobb County police at 770-499-4111.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Group questions whether light rail is best option for Atlanta Beltline transit
1h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
5h ago

NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
6h ago

NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Contributed

Family says Gwinnett man met with woman in Buckhead before going missing
1h ago
GBI: Man killed after leading Middle Georgia deputies on chase into woods
2h ago
Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
2h ago
Featured

Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday!
18h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
9h ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top