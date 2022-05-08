ajc logo
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mother’s Day brings partly cloudy skies, warm temps

Mother's Day will bring cloudy to sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
50 minutes ago

From cloudy skies to partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies, Mother’s Day will be a good day to be out and about.

Clouds are expected to blanket the sky early on in the day. The sun will start coming out around 3 p.m.

Wind gusts will continue on Mother's Day, says Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Temperatures will stay consistent around the mid-70s with a peak of 75 degrees. That bodes well after the cooler Saturday when wind gusts were higher. Wind gusts are still expected in metro Atlanta on Sunday, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez, but they’ll be below 15 mph.

This week will continue to have sunny skies as temperatures reach the mid-80s.

The five-day forecast from Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Featured
