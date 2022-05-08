SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mother’s Day brings partly cloudy skies, warm temps

From cloudy skies to partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies, Mother’s Day will be a good day to be out and about.
Clouds are expected to blanket the sky early on in the day. The sun will start coming out around 3 p.m.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Temperatures will stay consistent around the mid-70s with a peak of 75 degrees. That bodes well after the cooler Saturday when wind gusts were higher. Wind gusts are still expected in metro Atlanta on Sunday, said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez, but they’ll be below 15 mph.
This week will continue to have sunny skies as temperatures reach the mid-80s.
