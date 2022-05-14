ajc logo
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Hot and humid with isolated showers

Sunday will have isolated showers throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the high 80s and low 90s as the week begins.

Sunday will have isolated showers throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the high 80s and low 90s as the week begins.

By Liset Cruz
32 minutes ago

Grab your raincoat or umbrella, metro Atlanta.

Isolated showers are expected throughout Sunday across the area. Clouds will cover the sky for most of the day as the sun peaks through around midday.

Temperatures will reach the mid to high 80s.

“The heat will continue to build. In fact, expect some much warmer days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Temperatures reach the mid to high 80s around metro Atlanta. Some showers are expected.

Temperatures reach the mid to high 80s around metro Atlanta. Some showers are expected.

Temperatures reach the mid to high 80s around metro Atlanta. Some showers are expected.

The heat continues to rise to the low 90s in the next week.

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

