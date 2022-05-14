SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Hot and humid with isolated showers

Grab your raincoat or umbrella, metro Atlanta.
Isolated showers are expected throughout Sunday across the area. Clouds will cover the sky for most of the day as the sun peaks through around midday.
Temperatures will reach the mid to high 80s.
“The heat will continue to build. In fact, expect some much warmer days,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
The heat continues to rise to the low 90s in the next week.
