ajc logo
X

Sunday in the AJC: More than 80 homicides through early July

April 29, 2022 Atlanta: Police investigate a shooting in a neighborhood off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
April 29, 2022 Atlanta: Police investigate a shooting in a neighborhood off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Thomas Arnold was known as a neighbor volunteer who loved dogs. Artez Benton was training to be an electrician and saving to buy a home one day. Rubin Bridges’ twin granddaughters still ask when Papa is coming home.

These are just three of the homicide victims in Atlanta this year.

For the third straight year, homicides are up across Atlanta.

On Sunday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will publish an update on Atlanta’s 2022 homicides, including the stories of the victims and their families. And we ask the tough questions of city and community leaders about police visibility and what can be done to address violence.

Subscribers will find these stories on all of our platforms, including the print and ePaper editions, ajc.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app.

The AJC has providing continuing coverage of this story and its impact on metro Atlanta. This coverage is part of our commitment to strive to make metro Atlanta and Georgia better places in which to live – for this generation and the next.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreAtlanta crime and public safety news from the AJC

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks
‘West Side Story’ feels its age at City Springs21h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
19h ago
Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl
21h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
23h ago
The Latest
2 metro Atlanta day cares under investigation for alleged child abuse
6m ago
‘She was just taken from us’: Family grieves woman killed by car crashing into home
11m ago
Innocent driver dies months after being hit in North Georgia street racing crash
43m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
20h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
22h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top