Students return home amid shooting investigation at Atlanta apartments

Several students walked off their school bus and stumbled onto a shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
The incident was reported at about 2:20 p.m. at the City Park Apartments along Fairburn Road. Near the entrance of the complex, officers said they found a man shot at least once. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
While police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, several children were dropped off by a school bus in the area.
“Unfortunately, at around this time that we were here, investigators were communicating with the parents and the kids,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told reporters from the scene. “We only let them pass when we had clear control of the scene and nothing horrific they could observe while they were passing by.”
Authorities did not release any information about what led up to the shooting or say if a suspect had been identified.
