Stone Mountain man convicted of murder for shooting acquaintance at gas station

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By
50 minutes ago
X

A DeKalb County man who shot another man he knew in the back of the head outside a Stone Mountain gas station in August 2020 was convicted of murder Monday and sentenced to life in prison, officials said.

A jury found 30-year-old Jedidja Mbungu guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston announced. Mbungu shot De’Andre Jones, 20, near a Chevron on Rockbridge Road, fatally wounding him.

Initially, Mbungu was also charged with malice murder, online court records show, but he was acquitted on that count. Under Georgia’s laws, a malice murder conviction requires the prosecution to prove that a person planned to intentionally kill a victim.

Mbungu was booked into the DeKalb jail a few days after killing Jones and has remained there for more than three years. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional five years for the gun charge, Boston said. A representative from the DA’s office said Mbungu will be eligible for parole.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

According to Boston, Mbungu and Jones had “interactions” at some point before the shooting. Mbungu, who knew that Jones sometimes hung out at the Chevron at 410 South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, went there on Aug. 29, 2020, carrying a gun and wearing a ballistic vest under his T-shirt.

A security guard witnessed Mbungu walking through the gas station, pointing at Jones and saying out loud that he knew Jones did not have a gun, Boston said. The two men “crossed paths in the middle of Rockbridge Road” and stared at each other for a moment before Jones kept walking, Boston said.

Mbungu then ran back toward Jones, yelling at him, Boston said. Mbungu pulled his gun and shot Jones in the back of the head. Officers found the victim lying in the gas station’s parking lot with a fatal wound. He was unarmed during the encounter.

Mbungu ran from the scene but he was already known to police and the incident was captured by security cameras, Boston said. Investigators visited his family, who said they would try to get Mbungu to turn himself in. On Sept. 4, 2020, family members drove Mbungu to the DeKalb jail and he was taken into custody.

He is awaiting transfer into the state prison system.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Kemp meets with Israeli delegation, makes his support clear in war with Hamas1h ago

Credit: Richard Watkins

5O YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
3h ago

Braves, former slugger Jorge Soler sued by fan injured during 2021 World Series
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique, commits to Georgia, can wear dad’s No. 21
10m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Man fatally shot at Georgia State MARTA station; suspect in custody
1h ago
Braves, former slugger Jorge Soler sued by fan injured during 2021 World Series
4h ago
Wellness check leads investigators to woman’s body in Newton County home
4h ago
Featured

Chandler LeCroy’s estate denies liability in fatal UGA crash
11h ago
Atlanta drivers: When should you leave work to get home for trick-or-treat?
12h ago
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top