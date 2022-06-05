Stolen vehicle spotted at East Point Chick-fil-A drive-thru; suspects in custody

Three people were waiting in line at an East Point Chick-fil-A drive-thru in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Friday when police spotted them.
East Point officers were made aware that a gray Dodge Charger that had been reported as stolen from Atlanta was in the area of Redwine Road and Princeton Lakes Parkway around 7:15 p.m., according to a news release. The people inside the car are alleged to have been responsible for multiple car break-ins and thefts, police said.
Officers from multiple jurisdictions, including Atlanta and Georgia State Patrol, also responded, and the stolen vehicle was spotted in the drive-thru shortly after, the release states.
The suspects in the vehicle attempted to flee and then struck another vehicle when a trooper blocked them in, according to the release. Inside the vehicle, police found three handguns with extended magazines and multiple boxes of ammunition, as well as marijuana and tools to enter vehicles.
All three suspects were taken into custody by the state patrol.
About the Author